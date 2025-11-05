Farooq, Mehbooba hail Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York City mayoral poll

Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Zohran Mamdani on his resounding victory in the New York City mayoral election.

In a statement issued by National Conference, Abdullah praised Mamdani's campaign as a beacon of hope amid rising divisions, emphasising his unwavering commitment to fostering unity in a diverse setting.

"Zohran Mamdani's stunning victory is not merely a personal milestone but a clarion call for collective progress," the former chief minister said.

"His election sends a message of unity and compassion. Its a reminder that when we reject hate and embrace humanity, we build bridges that endure," he added.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also extended a congratulatory message to the mayar-elect "Congratulations to @ZohranKMamdani on his stunning victory as New York City's 111th & first Muslim Mayor a triumph that marks not only a historic milestone but also a powerful stand against the entrenched forces of fascism, money power & Islamophobia," she said in a post on X.

The PDP chief said Mamdani's progressive vision has prevailed over US President Donald Trump's "hate" campaign.

"His unwavering progressive vision and steadfast commitment to justice have prevailed over an aggressive hate campaign led by none other than US President Donald Trump," she added. PTI MIJ DV DV