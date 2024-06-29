Farooq, Omar Abdullah express grief over death of soldiers in Ladakh flash flood

Srinagar, Jun 29 (PTI) National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the death of five army personnel in a flash flood in Ladakh.

Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok River near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh during an exercise early Saturday.

"JKNC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah express their profound sadness over the tragic loss of five Indian Army soldiers in an accident while crossing a river in Ladakh. Their deepest condolences go out to their families during this difficult time," the party said in a post on 'X'.

Officials said the soldiers were trying to get the tank across the river when the accident happened.

"On June 28, 2024, night, while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to a sudden increase in the water level," the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps said.

"Rescue teams were rushed to the location. However, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives," it said.