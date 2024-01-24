Advertisment
Farooq, Omar leave for Saudi Arabia for Umrah

NewsDrum Desk
24 Jan 2024
New Update
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah (File image)

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, both former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, have departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, also known as the "minor Haj".

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president, posted a picture of his father with him on a flight on various social media platforms. "O Allah, I intend to perform Umrah, so make it easy for me and accept it from me," posted Omar.

Both NC leaders were draped in 'ehraam', two pieces of unstitched cloth draped by Muslim pilgrims while performing Haj and Umrah.

