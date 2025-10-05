Fashion designer Abdul Jaleel Jasmal held with drugs in Kochi airport

Kochi: Customs officials on Sunday seized six kg of hybrid ganja from a fashion designer at the international airport in Nedumbassery here.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Jaleel Jasmal (29), from Kodungalloor.

According to officials, Jasmal, who arrived on a flight from Bangkok, was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit in the early hours of the day. Six packets of hybrid ganja, totally weighing six kg, were seized from his handbag.

The contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore in the underground markets. Preliminary investigation revealed that Jasmal had been hired by a narcotics gang to smuggle the substance.

He was reportedly paid Rs 1 lakh and provided with a flight ticket for the operation, a customs official said. A detailed probe is underway to trace the network behind the smuggling attempt, officials added.