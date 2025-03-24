Fast food consumption and resultant diseases a serious issue; will enforce FSSAI guidelines: MP govt

Bhopal, Mar 24 (PTI) Junk food consumption is one of the reasons behind the death of some children due to heart attacks in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh assembly was told on Monday with the government calling for the strict enforcement of FSSAI guidelines to break the fast food-disease cycle.

On the last day of the Budget session, some MLAs of the ruling BJP raised the lack of adequate healthcare facilities and the menace of junk food while invoking PM Narendra Modi's call to cut down obesity.

The budget session, which started on March 10, was adjourned sine die by Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar after transacting listed business and passing the Nagar aur Gram Nivesh Sanshodhan Vidheyak Bill and MP Cooperative Committees Amendment Bill.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted various welfare schemes, initiatives, and achievements of the state government in his concluding address.

Notably, the Budget session completed its entire duration, in a departure from the past when many sittings of the assembly were adjourned before schedule.

The session saw nine sittings of more than 56 hours excluding six holidays.

Three days ago, the House passed Rs 4,21,032 crore Budget, an increase of 15 per cent over the annual plan of the last fiscal. No new taxes were proposed while schemes for the development of religious sites were included.

Hours before the session concluded on Monday, the government told the assembly that efforts were underway to fill vacancies for doctors by October and ramp up healthcare services.

The shortfall of doctors was raised by BJP MLA Riti Pathak, stating that the Sidhi district hospital had just 12 expert doctors instead of the sanctioned strength of 37, while the posts of six medical officers were lying vacant.

Pathak questioned the government on the measures being undertaken to improve health services in the district, home to a large chunk of the tribal population.

She said neighbouring Rewa, the home district of Deputy Chief Minister and State Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, enjoys good healthcare facilities, while Sidhi district lagged.

Senior MLA Ajay Singh, who represents the Churhat constituency in Sidhi, echoed Pathak.

Congress member Pratap Grewal sought to know the action taken by the government on the CAG report of 2024 that pointed out the dismal condition of healthcare in Madhya Pradesh.

Raising the issue during question hour, the MLA from Sardarpur in Dhar district claimed several vacancies, including for doctors, are not being filled across the state.

Replying to both MLAs, Deputy CM Shukla said vacancies for doctors will be filled by October.

"The process to fill these vacancies has already started. Efforts are also on to improve health services," he said.

Responding to another question, Shukla stressed the need to strictly enforce food safety and standards guidelines after two MLAs of BJP claimed rising junk food consumption among children.

Jabalpur North BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey sought the government's reply on whether it had launched any special drive in the last six months to check adulteration in fast food.

"Consumption of fast food in the state is on the rise which is fuelling diseases," he said.

Pandey claimed fast food contained Ajinomoto (brand name for monosodium glutamate), flavoured ingredients, and preservatives.

He drew attention of the House to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over obesity in his February 23 'Mann Ki Baat' episode.

Responding to the MLA, Shukla said, "There is a need to enforce the (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India or FSSAI) guidelines forcibly. The issue is serious".

He said the government had recovered Rs 9 crore from those involved in adulterating food and preparing a roadmap to ensure people's health.

Speaking on the issue, MP Assembly Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said he recently convened a meeting of doctors after incidents of children dying of heart attacks in Indore surfaced.

"Doctors pointed at junk food consumption as one of the reasons," the Indore MLA said.

He said ingredients were being added in such a way as to make children addicted to food.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta told PTI that the debt burden of Madhya Pradesh is more than the Budget outlay of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

The state borrowings will soar to Rs 4.27 lakh crore after the government avails another loan of Rs 7,000 crore by March 31, he claimed.

Separately, the lone MLA from the 'Bharat Adivasi Party' (BAP), Kamleshwar Dodiyar, vowed to continue his fast-unto-death protest on the assembly premises demanding suspension of a government doctor who allegedly abused him and other tribals but evaded action for the last four months. PTI LAL NSK