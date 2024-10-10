Fast food vendor beaten to death in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) A mob beat a fast food vendor to death and wounded his younger brother in a fight over money in Bharatpur district, police on Thursday said.

The incident occurred in the Gahnoli Police Station area Wednesday night and the victim was identified as Jitendra Jatav, they said.

Local SHO Uday Chand said some people attacked Jatav over money and eventually killed him.

His family has registered a complaint of murder against nine people, including main accused Satish, and four women.

"Four of the accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned," he said.