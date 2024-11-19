Fast-paced digital world pushing youth into digital playgrounds, laments Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Fast-paced digital world is pushing youths into digital playgrounds away from the physical ones, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday, lamenting how the situation is becoming "alarmingly worrisome".

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling competition here, he highlighted the challenges faced by the specially-abled athletes.

"You are champions not only on the field but also in the game of life where you triumph against challenges that many of us can only imagine," Dhankhar said, adding "They face these challenges 24x7 and yet look at their vigour, energy and enthusiasm." The vice president flagged the digital obsession among the youths of the country as "a serious concern".

"It is getting alarmingly worrisome. In today's fast-paced digital world our youths and children are increasingly consumed by small plastic screens -- the mobile.

"They are pushed into digital playgrounds away from real playgrounds. I will ask every parent in particular to ensure that the children are not deprived of real playgrounds because of this small plastic screen. Let us make sure that this digital obsession does not deprive the children... the thrill, the spirit, the enlightenment of the real playground," he said.

Stressing on the importance of sports in life, Dhankhar said sports is a language beyond dialect and lexicon.

Sports, he said, is a universal language and breaks all barriers.

"All limitations defined by humanity, narrow-minded space are overcome by sports. Sports uniquely power human mind and when it is sports concerning specially abled children, boys and girls and elderly people, it is generation of a new light for hope," he said.

He said sport is no longer seen as an extracurricular activity. "It is an essential part of education and life, a vehicle of character building, fostering unity and infusing us with national pride", he said.