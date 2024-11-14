Fast-paced progress of tribal communities national priority: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Asserting that the country will become truly developed only when tribal people also become developed, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that fast-paced progress of tribal communities is "our national priority".

She said for ages, people of tribal society have been enriching the civilization and culture of the country and cited Lord Rama's long exile in the Ramayana to make her point.

"Prabhu Shri Ram adopted the forest dwellers and the forest dwellers adopted Prabhu Shri Ram. This spirit of affinity and harmony, found in the tribal society, is the basis of our culture and civilization," Murmu said in a message on the eve of birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader and freedom fighter born in Ulihatu village of Jharkhand.

Every year on November 15th, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated to honour the contributions of tribal communities, especially in India’s freedom struggle. The day marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, also known as "Dharti Aaba".

The president said that due to the lack of basic needs like housing, transport, medical care, education and employment, tribal people remained away from the mainstream of development.

"But, now these facilities are being provided to them. Their standard of living has improved. Along with this, opportunities for economic development are also increasing for them," she said.

Murmu said the present government is taking forward the journey of tribal development and welfare at a fast pace.

Many campaigns and programmes are being implemented on a large scale, the president said.

"Our country will become truly developed only when our tribal people also become developed. Fast-paced progress of the people of the tribal communities is our national priority. We want that the centuries-old identities of the tribal communities remain intact and, at the same time, they continue to march ahead on the path of modern development," she said.

Murmu said "a new consciousness" is being spread across the country for tribal pride and the ideals of the Constitution.

"This consciousness is being transformed into action. This spirit will become the foundation of the bright future of the entire country, including the tribal society," she said.

People belonging to about 750 tribal groups of the country hold a special place for us, the president said.

"I give special priority to meeting our tribal sisters. I am happy to see that a large number of our tribal sisters are achieving economic self-reliance through self-help groups and other means of growth. More and more opportunities for development are opening up for them. It is being ensured that the benefits of major national schemes reach all tribal beneficiaries in a timely manner," she said.

The President mentioned government-run programmes like "PM-JANMAN Abhiyan" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under this campaign, a target has been set to provide many facilities to the people of the PVTG community before the time limit of three years, with an expenditure of more than Rs 24,000 crore," she said.

Murmu, who was born in a Santhali tribal family in Odisha, said she has "not only seen the pain and suffering of the tribal society" but "have also felt it myself".

"My journey of public service began as a member of the Tribes Advisory Council. Now, I feel happy to observe improvement in the lives of tribal communities," the president said.

She said about 100 people from the tribal communities have been honoured with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards during the last 10 years.

"Governors and Chief Ministers of many states, ministers in central and state governments and many people holding high positions are from the tribal communities," Murmu said.

She said the immense love that "I get from all the fellow citizens, including the people of the tribal communities, makes me emotional at times." "Behind this feeling of mine is also the pleasant truth that today, sky is the limit for the development of the people belonging to the tribal communities. No matter how high they aspire to fly, the society and the government are fully committed to supporting them," Murmu said.