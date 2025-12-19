Fast patrol vessel 'Amulya' commissioned into Indian Coast Guard

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard ship Amulya, the third vessel in the new-generation Adamya class fast patrol vessels, has been commissioned, officials said on Friday.

It will undertake a range of missions, including surveillance, search and rescue, anti-smuggling operations and pollution response, reinforcing Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) role in safeguarding the country's eastern seaboard, they said.

Amulya, whose name means 'priceless', is a projection of ICG's will and commitment to ensure safe, secure and clean seas, and safeguard the nation's maritime interests, a senior official said.

"This 51-metre FPV (fast petrol vessel), designed and built by Goa Shipyard Limited, represents a new benchmark in indigenous shipbuilding," he said.

With more than 60 per cent of indigenous components, Amulya underscores India's steady progress towards self-reliance in defence and highlights the synergy between the ICG's operational vision and the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, officials said.

The vessel integrates modern design philosophy focused on efficiency, endurance and rapid response capability.

Powered by two 3000 KW advanced diesel engines, the vessel delivers a top speed of 27 knots and an operational endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, enabling extended missions in India's maritime zones, the ICG said.

The ship is fitted with indigenously developed controllable pitch propellers and high-precision gearboxes, which offer superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility and enhanced performance at sea, it said.

"The ship is armed with a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled guns, supported by advanced target acquisition and fire-control systems," the ICG added.

"The ship also features integrated technologies, including an Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Machinery Control System, and Automated Power Management System that enhance situational awareness, system reliability, and operational efficiency," it said.

ICGS Amulya will be based in Odisha's Paradip and will be under the administrative and operational control of the commander of the Coast Guard Region (North East), through the commander of the Coast Guard District Headquarters No 7, officials said.

The ship is commanded by Commandant (JG) Anupam Singh and has a complement of five officers and 34 personnel.

The commissioning of Amulya marks another step forward in ICG's ongoing fleet expansion and will contribute substantially to strengthening coastal security, enhancing operational readiness, and supporting the coast guard's chartered responsibilities in the region, officials said.