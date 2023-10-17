Fast Track court for Pocso Act cases inaugurated in Rourkela

Cuttack: Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice B R Sarangi inaugurated a fast-track court to deal with Pocso Act cases in Rourkela via video conferencing.

The 21st Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) came up at Rourkela in the Sundergarh district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Sarangi said the objective of the FTSC at Rourkela would be to deliver timely and effective justice to women and children.

He urged the presiding officers of these special courts to work towards fulfilling the expectations of litigants waiting in courts for justice.

The Supreme Court in 2019 had issued guidelines and directions to ensure expeditious dispensation of justice in crimes against women and children.

Accordingly, the Union and state governments formulated a scheme in 2020 for establishing special courts for fast-tracking cases under the POCSO Act and crimes against women.

On the basis of this scheme, the Odisha government had established at least 20 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) within a span of two years.