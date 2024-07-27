Fast-track court to conduct trial of Shilphata gangrape-murder case

Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) The trial of the gangrape and murder of a woman in Shilphata area here would be expedited through a fast-track court and renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam would be appointed as a special prosecutor in the case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed on Saturday.

The chief minister also asked police to file a charge sheet in the court at the earliest, a statement from his office said.

Shinde instructed the Thane police commissioner and principal secretary of the home department to ensure that the case was handled with utmost seriousness and urgency, it said.

Three men, attendants at a temple in Shilphata area, have been arrested in the case.

The victim left her house after a dispute with her in-laws on July 6 and took shelter in the temple on a hilltop where she was allegedly raped and killed by the trio. Her body was dumped in a valley and recovered on July 9, according to police. PTI COR KRK