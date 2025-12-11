Faster redevelopment of buildings on Mumbai's mill lands with changes in rules: Shinde

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the redevelopment of old buildings on Mumbai's mill lands would be expedited with the government approving a proposal to amend the development rules.

The existing rules do not provide additional incentive Floor Space Index (FSI) to encourage builders to take up redevelopment, said Shinde, the minister for urban development, speaking in the legislative assembly here.

"Many of the residential structures and chawls (tenements) on these lands are old and unsafe, and redevelopment is urgently needed. The government has decided to amend the rules to encourage redevelopment. A (proposed) amendment under section 37(1)(ka) of the MRTP Act (Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966) has been approved and a notification will be issued," he said.

The Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 already provide guidelines for development and redevelopment of lands where once textile mills operated, he said.

Under Regulation 35(7)(A), eligible residents on mill lands have the right to rehabilitation tenements. However, the present rules do not provide additional incentive FSI for developers, making them reluctant to take up redevelopment projects, the deputy CM said.

The amendment will now make redevelopment easier and give a much-needed push to long-pending projects, Shinde added. PTI ND KRK