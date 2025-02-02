Fatal accident in Bhiwandi: Cops register FIR after reviewing autopsy report

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) Police in Thane's Bhiwandi have registered an FIR against an unidentified truck driver in connection with a road accident on January 19 in which a 20-year-old man died, an official said on Sunday.

The police had initially registered an accidental death report, which is the norm in such accidents, the Narpoli police station official said.

"The incident took place near an eatery in Anjur-Dive village along Nashik-Mumbai highway and the deceased was identified as Ayaz Razzak Shemle. Shemle and his friend, who was riding pillion, were traveling towards Mumbai. While attempting to avoid a pothole, their two-wheeler lost balance and fell on the road," he said.

"Shemle was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. After reviewing the autopsy report, we have registered a case against an driver after it came to light that Shemle was run over by a truck after he fell on the road. A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," the official said. PTI COR BNM