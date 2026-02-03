Fatal fall of minor in Bengaluru: Pub owner, staff booked for serving alcohol to him fatal fall

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) The owner and staff of a pub here have been booked for allegedly serving alcohol to a 15-year-old boy who fell from the seventh floor of an apartment building and died, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at an apartment located on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road on the night of January 31, they said.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the boy's father, police said.

According to police, the complainant claimed that at around 9.40 pm on January 31, his 15-year-old minor son, fell from the seventh floor of the apartment, where he was residing, and died.

In this regard, a case has been registered at Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station.

"During the course of investigation, the police examined the matter from various angles and found that on January 31, the deceased minor, along with his friends, had consumed alcohol and smoked at the establishment (pub)," a senior police officer said.

Therefore, for allowing a minor to consume alcohol, a case has been registered against the owners and staff of the concerned company under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Karnataka Excise Act. The investigation is on, police added. PTI AMP ADB