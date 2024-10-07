Fatalities in road accidents decreased by 29.2 per cent in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi witnessed 29.2 per cent fewer fatalities due to road accidents this year till September 15, as per the official data.

According to the data, 1,031 people lost their lives this year till September 15 in 3,894 road accidents whereas, 1,457 people were killed in 5,715 fatal accidents during the same period last year.

A senior police officer said that accidents dropped by 31.85 per cent from 5,715 to 3,894. Similarly, fatalities reduced by 29.2 per cent from 1,457 to 1,031.

"Our enhanced road safety measures and strict law enforcement are showing results. We are committed to providing safe roads for the commuters," said the officer of the Delhi Traffic Police.

Meanwhile, wrong-side driving on Delhi roads has seen a spike of 20.63 per cent this year till August 31.

Police said that they had sent 1,24,593 notices in 2023 to the people who were found violating the norms. This year a total of 1,03,283 notices were issued for the same purpose.

According to the police data, challans issued for driving against the flow of traffic have risen by 29 per cent since last year.

From January 1 to August 31, this year, the Delhi Police issued 76,849 challans. During the same period last year, 59,527 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic, according to the data.

Police said they noticed a massive jump in people using mobile phones while driving. In this year so far, police issued 19,422 challans for using mobile phones while driving. A total of 32,593 challans were issued in the same period last year.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 87,000 challans and more than three lakh notices for red light violations this year till September 15. PTI BM HIG