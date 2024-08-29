Fatalities in road accidents increased by 4 per cent in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The fatalities in road accidents have increased by four per cent compared to last year's data till August 15, according to the statistics compiled by the Delhi Police.

As per the police's crime statistics, accessed by PTI, a total of 831 fatal accidents took place this year till August 15, which is an increase of 4.01 per cent from 2023, during which 799 accidents during the same period were fatal.

In 2022, as many as 793 such incidents took place till August 15.

The data showed that a total of 1,432 and 1,428, cases of fatal accidents were reported in 2023 and 2022, respectively, in the national capital.

However, the cases of simple accidents have dropped by one per cent with this year's tally of 2,596, compared to 2,624 in 2023, till August 15. At least 2,628 cases of simple accidents were reported in the corresponding period in 2022, according to the statistics.

At least 4,283 cases of simple accidents were reported throughout 2023 and 4,132 in 2022.

An officer said the National Highway 8, National Highway 24, Ring Road, and Rohtak Roads are among the stretches where the maximum number of people lost their lives in accidents.

These accidents were due to rash driving, drunk driving and several hit-and-run incidents, the officer said.

On Monday, a truck ran over five people sleeping on the footpath leaving four of them dead in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area. The truck driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol due to which he lost control of the vehicle, the officer said.

He said the traffic police has taken several measures including the installation of speed cameras on the road to regulate the speed of the vehicles. These measures have helped in decreasing the number of accidents in Delhi, he said. PTI ALK ALK HIG HIG