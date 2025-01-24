Fatehpur coldest place in Rajasthan with 3.9 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Fatehpur in Sikar district was the coldest place with 3.9 degree Celsius on Friday morning.

According to the MeT department, weather remained dry in the state where capital Jaipur recorded minimum temperature above normal with 11 degrees Celsius.

Nagaur recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 6.2 degrees in Karauli, 6.7 degrees in Lunkaransar, 7 degrees each in Churu and Sikar, 7.3 degrees in Sangaria of Hanumangarh.

Various places across the state saw minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. PTI AG SKY SKY