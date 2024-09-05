Father alleges toddler died after vaccination, Chhattisgarh officials refute claim

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Sep 5 (PTI) The father of a one-and-half-month-old boy in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Thursday claimed his child died after his health deteriorated following vaccination, allegations that were dismissed as untrue by state health officials.

Sarvan Ayam said his child was vaccinated on Tuesday at an immunisation camp held at a primary health centre in Semardarri village in Marwahi block.

"His health deteriorated once he reached home after vaccination and had to be rushed to the PHC again on Wednesday, from where the child was shifted to the district hospital in Gaurela. The child was set to be transferred to the state government's Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur for better treatment but he died at the district hospital itself," Ayam claimed.

The child was completely healthy before the vaccine shot was administered, Ayam said.

However, District Immunisation Officer Dr KK Soni said the child was anaemic and was suffering from pneumonia due to which his health deteriorated and he died.

Seconding him, Marwahi Block Medical Officer Dr Harshvardhan Mehar said vaccination was not the reason behind the child's death.

"Five other children who were administered vaccines in Semardarri village. Scores of other children who were vaccinated across the district on the same day are normal and healthy," Mehar pointed out.