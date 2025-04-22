Father among two held for trafficking minor Dalit girl in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the trafficking of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Kokhraj area here, police said.

The arrested individuals included the girl's father Ashok who sold her to the second accused, Sandeep Tyagi from Haryana's Panipat district.

Incidentally, the police jeep carrying them to the court overturned, injuring five persons including the two accused.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said Kokhraj police station received an information on Thursday about a minor girl who was sold for Rs 3 lakh and being raped by the buyer who held her hostage.

A case was registered against the girl's father Ashok, mother and buyer Sandeep under Sections 65(1) (punishment for rape in certain cases), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 143(1)B (trafficking of person using force or any other form of coercion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses Act, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A police team subsequently arrested the accused, acting on a tip-off.

According to Circle Officer Manjhanpur Shivank Singh, as they were being taken to the district court, the police jeep overturned and five persons were injured.

"After the medical examination of the accused, the police team was taking them to the district court in Manjhanpur (district headquarters). At around 4.30 pm, the police jeep lost control and overturned on Sirathu-Manjhanpur road in Selarha Purba village. Driver Hemant, constable Suraj Kumar, home guard Mahendra Pratap and both the accused were injured," Singh said.

He said all the injured have been admitted to Kaushambi district hospital, where they are receiving treatment.