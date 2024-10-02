Father and daughter killed, two others seriously injured after truck hits bike in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A father and daughter were killed and two other family members were seriously injured when their bike was hit by a truck in Gagalhedi area, police said on Wednesday.

Vikas (35), a resident of Jwalapur in Uttarakhand, had come to Saharanpur to visit a relative along with his wife Akshima (32) and daughters Jahnvi (5) and Ruhi (3) on a bike, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain.

The incident took place when they were going to Jwalapur late Tuesday evening, he added.

The official said that Vikas and and his daughter Jhanvi died on the spot while Akshima and Ruhi, who were seriously injured in the accident, have been admitted to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious.

After the accident, the truck driver fled with his vehicle. The police is trying to nab him.