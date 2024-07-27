Father, daughter die of suspected food poisoning in UP's Gonda, 3 family members hospitalised

Gonda (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A man and his one-year-old daughter died while three others of the family were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning in a village here, officials said on Saturday.

The health department has sent a team to the village after the incident on Friday, they said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rashmi Verma said the condition of Sushil Kumar Shukla (30) and his family members deteriorated on Friday.

"After a bout of vomiting and loose motions Sushil died in the night while Shiva Devi, his one-year-old daughter succumbed on Saturday morning," the CMO said.

The villagers admitted Kumar's wife Reema Shukla and two other minor daughters with the same symptoms to hospital. "The mother and the two daughters are under observation of a team of doctors," said the CMO.

"Prima facie it appears that the family members got food poisoning," the officer said.