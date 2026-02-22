Father-daughter duo among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Three people, including a father-daughter duo riding a moped, were killed and an e-rickshaw driver was seriously injured when a car collided with them on Sunday evening here, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitesh Pratap Singh said that the moped driver Raju (50), his daughter Anshu (25), and e-rickshaw rider Rajkumar (32) died in the accident.

He said that a car collided head-on with an e-rickshaw and a moped in Najibabad on Sunday evening.

The CO said that the e-rickshaw driver, Dharam Singh, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG