Father-daughter duo booked for 'unnatural' death of man at their house

Palghar, Apr 11 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a woman and her father in connection with the "unnatural" death of a 29-year-old man, who was in a relationship with her, at their residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district in 2021, an official said.

The FIR against the duo was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a policeman attached to the Manickpur police station in the district, under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

The main accused have been identified as Nilesh Khara and his daughter, residents of Manickpur, he said.

The complaint said the victim, Sikandar Mobin Ansari, was a married man. He was in love with the accused woman and used to visit her house regularly. In June 2021, he went there and entered into an argument with the father-daughter duo. During their altercation, the victim, who was allegedly intoxicated, collapsed, he said.

He was rushed to a hospital by his family members who reached the spot, but was declared dead by doctors, the police official said.

His autopsy report from the J J Hospital in Mumbai, where the body was sent, suggested that it was an unnatural death due to head injury. Based on the report, police registered the case against the man and his daughter, the official said, adding that further investigation is on. PTI COR MVG NP