Father-daughter duo commit suicide in Rajasthan's Nagaur; 2 booked

Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) A man and his 17-year-old daughter allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from the same rope in their house on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said.

The police have recovered a suicide note in which Shriram had accused some people of harassing him, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred when Shriram's wife and son had gone out.

The family members found the father-daughter duo hanging from the same rope in their house, police said.

The bodies were sent post-mortem. Based on the family's complaint, two people -- Mangilal and Motiram -- were booked. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SDA HIG HIG