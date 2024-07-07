Father-daughter duo killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) A man and his daughter were killed while seven people were injured when a car collided with a truck parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in Bandersindri area in Kishangarh.

The car occupants were returning after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar.

Bandersindri SHO Parul Yadav said Kishangarh resident Ravi Sindhi, 35, and his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Prakshhi, died in the accident.

Sindhi's wife Poonam, 34, elder daughter Sakshi, 9, his mother Pushpa, 58, Ajmer resident Mukesh, 38, his wife Bhumika, 37, their daughter Raveena, 14, and car driver Jitendra, 32, were injured.

He said a case has been registered under the relevant sections and an investigation is on. PTI AG RHL