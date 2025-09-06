Father-daughter duo killed as truck hits two-wheeler in Thane district

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) A man and his 11-year-old daughter were crushed to death as a truck hit their two-wheeler on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway around 3 pm on Friday, an official said.

The victims, Rajesh Adhikari (39) and his daughter, Vedika, were returning to their home in Shahapur after visiting a relative's house for the Ganesh festival when a truck rammed into their two-wheeler and ran them over, he said.

The official said that a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the truck driver, who was arrested. PTI COR ARU