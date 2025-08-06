Father, daughter killed, 2 injured after tree falls on tent in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) A man and his daughter were killed while two other family members were injured after a tree fell on their tent in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred early Wednesday in south Kashmir when a tree and boulders dislodged by gusty winds crashed onto the tent sheltering a nomadic Bakerwal family at Kanzalpathri in the upper reaches of Waltango Kund, police said, adding that a small landslide occurred in the area due to rain and strong winds.

"Four members of the family were inside the tent when the incident took place. Two family members, Mohammad Shafi Boker and his daughter Reshma, died on the spot, while two others were injured," a police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Qazigund, where their condition is said to be stable, the officer said. PTI SSB ANM ARI