Father, daughter killed, four others injured in road accident in Bihar

Patna, Jan 11 (PTI) A man and his daughter were killed and four others injured when their SUV hit a container truck from behind and then collided with a car on the Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama highway in Patna, officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place at 11 pm on Saturday, probably due to dense fog, which reduced visibility. The deceased have been identified as Anupam Kumar and his daughter Aastha Rani, residents of Bhagalpur, police said.

"The incident took place when an SUV hit a container truck from behind amid dense fog. Soon after that, another car collided with the SUV. According to eyewitnesses, two people, a father and his daughter, travelling in the SUV, died on the spot, and four others sustained injuries. Police immediately reached the spot and took the victims to the nearest government hospital," Athmalgola SHO Rahul Kumar Singh told PTI on Sunday.

"While father and his daughter were declared dead by doctors at the hospital, other injured persons are undergoing treatment. The bodies of father and daughter have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is on," said the SHO.

The movement of traffic on the Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama four-lane highway is normal now, he added. PTI PKD RG