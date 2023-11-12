Father, eight-year-old son found hanging in Kerala

Kottayam, Nov 12 (PTI) A father and his eight-year-old son were found hanging on Sunday in a shed of an uninhabited house near their residence at Meenadam near here, police said.

Advertisment

Police said Meenadam residents Binu Kumar (48) and his son Sreehari were found hanging at around 8 AM.

The locals who found them hanging in the shed alerted the neighbours and the police.

"They used to go for morning walks. Many people saw them today morning also. We are investigating the reason behind the extreme act," police said.

Kumar is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter. PTI RRT RRT ANE