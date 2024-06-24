Father, family members kill newborn twin girls in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A father, along with his parents and uncle, allegedly killed and buried his newborn twin daughters here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Pooja Solanki gave birth to twin girls in a hospital in Sector 36 in Haryana's Rohtak on May 30.

Pooja's husband, Neeraj Solanki, and her in-laws were unhappy that she had given birth to girls, they said.

"On June 1, after getting discharged from the hospital, Pooja decided to go to her parents' house in Rohtak. Neeraj and his family members reached the hospital and took the children and asked Pooja to follow their car in another car. However, Neeraj changed the route midway and went somewhere else," a senior police officer said.

When Pooja's brother, Jugnu Khatri, contacted Neeraj, he received no response, the police said.

They added that later Khatri came to know that Pooja's in-laws had killed and buried the twin girls in the northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area, where they also resided.

A team of Delhi Police exhumed the bodies of the girls from a crematorium in the area, the police said, adding that Neeraj's father, Vijender Solanki, has already been arrested.

The Delhi Police has formed seven teams to nab Neeraj, his mother and uncle in the female infanticide case, they said.

"Neeraj and other members of his family, including his uncle Dinesh, are still absconding. Teams are working round the clock to nab them. An FIR under sections 304, 315, 498A, and 201 of IPC has already been registered," the police officer said. PTI BM BM BHJ BHJ