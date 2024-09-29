Father, five brothers among 8 arrested for man's murder in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A man and his five sons were among eight people arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of his sixth son over a land dispute, police said here.

The incident occurred in Khargapur Khoiri village in Barsathi police station area on Thursday night.

"Kailash Nath Shukla, a resident of the village, lured his sixth son, Vinod Shukla (47), to his house under the pretext of a religious ceremony.

"There, he and his five sons brutally assaulted Vinod, leaving him critically injured, following a land dispute," said Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Kashyap Kumar Singh.

Vinod succumbed to the injuries on Thursday night at a hospital. On the complaint of his wife, the police registered a case of murder against 14 persons.

Kailash and his five sons were absconding after the incident.

"Eight of the 14 named suspects, including the father and five brothers, have been arrested. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused," said the SHO.

All the arrested suspects are members of the same family, the police said. PTI COR CDN RT RT