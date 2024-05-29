Father, four-year-old son found hanging in rented home in Kerala

Kochi, May 29 (PTI) A man and his four-year-old son were found hanging in their rented accommodation at Varapuzha here on Wednesday morning in a suspected case of murder-suicide, police said.

The 41-year-old man and his son had moved here from Malappuram three weeks ago, they said.

The rest of their family is back in Malappuram.

The man had not answered his phone since Tuesday night and when neighbours came to check on him in the morning, he and his son were found dead, they added.

It is suspected to be a case of murder-suicide, police said, adding that more details would be available after the inquest proceedings are over.