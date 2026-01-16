Father kills daughter, dies by suicide in Kochi

Kochi, Jan 16 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father, who later died by suicide on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pavishankar (33), a native of Panavally in Alappuzha district, and his daughter Vasuki.

According to police, Pavishankar was staying with his family in a rented house in Ponekkara.

Pavishankar was found hanging inside the house, while the child was found dead on the bed.

Police suspect that Vasuki may have been poisoned before her father took his own life. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem examination, officials said.

Vasuki’s mother, Snasha, returned home from work at around 11.30 pm on Thursday and found the house locked.

Despite repeated attempts, Pavishankar did not respond to her calls. She then went to a relative’s house in Poothotta and tried contacting him throughout the night, but his phone remained switched off, police said.

On Friday, she returned to the house with relatives, entered the premises, and found both Pavishankar and her daughter dead, police added.

Police said Pavishankar, who worked as a salesperson and had reportedly been unemployed for some time, was facing financial difficulties, which may have contributed to the incident.

Elamakkara police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The bodies were handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination. PTI TBA SSK