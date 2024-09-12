Father kills daughter, later attempts suicide in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 12-year-old daughter by slitting her throat and later attempted to commit suicide by jumping in front of a truck here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Bardod village of Behror area in Jaipur rural, Behror Sadar Station House Officer Amit Kumar said.

Following some domestic dispute Narendra Jat (33) killed his daughter Vinita. Jat later tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a truck outside the house, police said Kumar said that Jat suffered a head injury and has been admitted to the hospital.

The minor's body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said, adding that case of murder has been registered against the accused father. PTI AG OZ OZ