Father, minor son held after celebratory firing injures 8-year-old in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A man was arrested and his minor son was apprehended in connection with a celebratory firing incident that left an eight-year-old boy critically injured, police said on Saturday.

The police have also recovered a licensed pistol, a magazine, one live cartridge, and two empty shells from their possession.

The accused are residents of the Kotwali Nagar area.

While the father has been formally arrested, his son was taken into police custody on Friday.

The incident occurred during a pre-wedding ritual on February 19 at the residence of the accused ahead of his daughter's wedding scheduled for the following day.

According to police, the minor son allegedly fired from his father's licensed pistol, and a bullet struck Reyansh Soni, son of Himanshu Verma, in the head.

Reyansh was rushed to a private hospital in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, where he is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said that the action was taken based on a complaint filed by the victim's father.

"A case was registered under relevant sections against two individuals, a juvenile and his father, on February 20. The pistol used in the incident has been recovered," the SP said.