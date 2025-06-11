Father Narayan Rane cautions minister-son Nitesh over 'baap' remarks

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane on Wednesday disapproved of remarks made by his son Nitesh, a Maharashtra cabinet member, that implied the BJP's superiority ('baap') over other parties, joining leadership's efforts to contain the row fuelled by the comments.

Narayan Rane insisted it was wrong on his son's part to use such a language and sought to put a lid on the controversy triggered by the remarks made over the weekend.

"It was wrong to use the term 'baap' (implying superiority). I have told him so. Chief Minister of Maharashtra is no one's father, but a servant of the people. Now, there is no controversy anymore. It is over," the Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in the Konkan region told reporters.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also a cabinet member, had sought to downplay the comments made by their party colleague.

Recalling his own tenure as Maharashtra Chief Minister (in late 1990s), the senior Rane insisted, "I used to tell people not to call me 'saheb'. I was here to serve people." The controversy began on June 7 when Nitesh Rane, speaking at a BJP workers' meeting in Dharashiv in central Maharashtra, claimed the BJP was the "baap" (father) of all parties, referring to the saffron outfit's dominant leadership at both national and state levels. He implied no matter how powerful others may seem, they should remember the BJP's dominance reflected in the party holding the CM's post in Maharashtra.

The remarks drew sharp reactions from within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Shiv Sena MLA and Nitesh's elder brother, Nilesh Rane, issued a public caution on June 8 via a post on X, urging him to speak with greater responsibility.

"Nitesh should be aware of what statements he is making. It is easy to address a public meeting, but you should know who you are actually benefiting from your speech," Nilesh Rane wrote, emphasising the importance of coalition unity.

However, he later deleted his tweet.

Fadnavis, when asked about the remarks on the same day in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said he had not heard them and reiterated his commitment to public service.

"I consider myself a servant of Maharashtra," he emphasised, steering clear of any direct reaction to Nitesh Rane's comments.

Bawankule, speaking the same day, acknowledged that the use of the word "baap" had led to some disagreements, but sought to downplay the comments.

"There may have been some difference of opinion, but we are focused on unity and governance within the Mahayuti," he maintained.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders criticised the comments with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Dharashiv, Omraje Nimbalkar, calling them undemocratic.

Nimbalkar claimed he had received more votes in the last Lok Sabha elections than Nitesh, Nilesh, and Narayan Rane combined, and warned the people of Maharashtra would respond appropriately. PTI ND RSY