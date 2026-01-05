Father of Hyderabad woman found dead in US seeks justice

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) The father of Nikitha Godishala, who was found dead in the US, here on Monday called for tough punishment for the person responsible for his daughter's death.

Anand Godisala denied that Arjun Sharma, suspect in the alleged murder of Nikitha (27), was her ex-boyfriend and said he was her roommate earlier along with two others.

He urged the Centre and the Telangana government to help repatriate her mortal remains.

Nikitha Godishala of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police had said that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, 26.

The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma’s arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

Anand said Nikitha called him last on December 31 night and wished him on the occasion of new year.

"He (Arjun Sharma) is a former roommate and not her ex-boyfriend. He reportedly made the complaint (to the police in US) and fled to India. He should be caught and given tough punishment," an inconsolable Anand told reporters.

Citing media reports, Anand said his daughter came to know that Sharma had taken loans from many people and was planning to leave for India.

Asked if he spoke to Nikitha's friends about any financial disputes as the reason for the alleged killing, he said he is not aware of it.

Nikitha, elder daughter of Anand, has been staying in the US for the last four years and is now working there.

Nikitha last visited India three years ago, he added.

Nikitha's uncle Santosh Kumar told PTI that she was working as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health after completing MS in the US.

She won the Best Employee award last month, he said.

The parents came to know of Nikitha's death from her cousin, who also lives in the US, Santosh said.

Natives of Hyderabad, Anand's family currently reside at Tarnaka in the city. PTI VVK SJR SJR ROH