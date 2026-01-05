Father of Indian woman found dead in US seeks govt help in bringing back mortal remains

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) The father of Nikitha Godishala, who was found dead in the US, here on Monday urged the Centre and Telangana government to help in bringing back her mortal remains.

Nikitha Godishala of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police said in a statement on Sunday that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, 26.

The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma’s arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

Nikitha's father, Anand, denied that Sharma was her ex-boyfriend.

"It is being shown as an ex-boyfriend. It is nothing of that sort," Anand told PTI Videos.

He said the family came to know from media reports that Sharma, who had allegedly taken heavy loans, fled to India after committing the murder.

"We request the Central and the state governments to help in bringing her mortal remains soon," he said.

According to her social media profile, Nikitha was a healthcare professional. PTI VVK SJR SJR ADB