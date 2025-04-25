Father of man accused of running major drug syndicate commits suicide in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) A Navi Mumbai builder whose son is allegedly accused of involvement in a massive drug syndicate committed suicide on Friday, a police official said.

Guru Chichkar shot himself in the face with his licensed firearm in the early hours of the day at his residence, the official said.

"He is the father of Naveen Chichkar, who is being pursued by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of its probe into a massive drug syndicate operating in several nations. Naveen Chichkar is believed to be holed up abroad," the official added.

He said a suicide note was recovered from the room where Guru Chichkar shot himself dead and its contents were being analysed.

"The weapon used by the deceased and a personal computer have been seized from his residence as part of the probe," the official added. PTI COR BNM