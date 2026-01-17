Father of oil tanker crew member 'detained' in Iran urges govt intervention for his release

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) The father of an engineer, who was among the 16 crew members of an oil tanker reportedly seized by Iran, urged Indian authorities to intervene to free his son from detention.

Mukesh Mehta told PTI his son Ketan was working as 3rd Engineer on the oil tanker MT Valiant Roar, operated by Prime Tanker LLC, Dubai.

The vessel was reportedly intercepted last month at Bandar Abbas Port in Iran, following which Ketan and other crew members were detained by Iranian authorities, he said.

His family has been living in constant fear and anxiety since they heard of Ketan's detention, Mukesh said, adding that his son was only trying to earn an honest livelihood and has not committed any crime or violated any law.

He appealed to the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Directorate General of Shipping to urgently intervene and take immediate diplomatic action to ensure the safe and early release of his son and other crew members.