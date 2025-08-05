'Father of Shiv Sena': BJP MLC Fuke apologises, says his remarks twisted

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) BJP MLC Parinay Fuke on Tuesday apologised for his controversial remarks in which he had termed himself the "father of Shiv Sena" in Bhandara district.

Fuke claimed that his remarks were misinterpreted and that he didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of alliance partner Shiv Sena.

"I did not intend to say what has been reported. My statement has been twisted. If my remarks have hurt the feelings of Shiv Sena office-bearers and workers, I sincerely apologise," Fuke said in a statement.

The apology came days after Fuke, while addressing a gathering of BJP workers following cooperative sector elections in Bhandara, said he was the "father of Shiv Sena" in the district, triggering sharp reactions from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena had demanded that Fuke retract his comments and apologise, warning of a "Shiv Sena style" response if he failed to do so.

"There has been a misunderstanding due to my remarks during the BJP gathering. I never meant to offend our alliance partner. I express heartfelt regret if my words have caused any hurt," he stated.

Shiv Sena ministers Uday Samant and Sanjay Shirsat had earlier criticised Fuke's statement, calling it inappropriate. Shirsat said, "The only father of Shiv Sena is Balasaheb Thackeray." PTI ND NSK