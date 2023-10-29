Father of slain deputy SP Humayun Bhat meets J&K LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Ghulam Hassan Bhat, father of slain deputy superintendent of police Humayun Bhat, met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

Advertisment

Humayun Bhat and three army personnel, including two officers, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on September 13 in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

Ghulam Hassan Bhat retired as Inspector General of Police in 2018.

"Ghulam Hassan Bhat (retd IGP), father of braveheart martyr deputy SP Humayun Bhat today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan," an official spokesman said. PTI MIJ RHL