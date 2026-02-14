Father sells baby boy for Rs 1 lakh; child rescued, 2 detained

Balasore (Odisha), Feb 14 (PTI) Odisha Police on Saturday rescued a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who was allegedly sold by his father to a man for Rs 1 lakh following which both of them were detained, officials said.

The incident, took place at Barisahi village within Nilgiri Notified Area Council area, came to light after a video purportedly showing the father bargaining with a prospective buyer went viral. A local activist subsequently lodged a complaint at the Nilgiri police station.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"The baby was rescued from Chiminibhati area and handed over to the child welfare committee. Further investigation was underway," Nilgiri sub-divisional police officer Pramod Kumar Mallick said, adding police have detained two person in this connection.

Police identified the father as Rakesh Kumar Behera alias Kua, a mason, who allegedly received Rs 50,000 as the first instalment.

Behera claimed financial hardship prompted the move.

"We have four children and are facing difficulty in raising them. A known person arranged the buyer and I handed over the baby," he told reporters.

Police sources said Behera had married twice and the child allegedly sold was born to his second wife, who was living separately from him.