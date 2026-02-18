Father, son among three killed as car overturns after hitting tree in UP

Raebareli (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A father and son were among three persons killed after a speeding car hit a tree and overturned here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Two other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries in the accident, which occurred near Gopalpur on the Deeh-Parshadepur road after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the victims were on their way to Sangipur in neighbouring Pratapgarh district to attend a wedding on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh (50) and his son Kunal (20) from Bulandshahr and Mukesh's brother-in-law Ramu alias Vishu Thakur (24), a resident of Aligarh.

The three men reached Raebareli by train and were picked up from the railway station by Chandan Mishra, a resident of Sangipur, and Abhishek in a car. All five of them were headed towards Sangipur when the accident occurred, police said.

Chandan and Abhishek were injured in the accident and were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Deeh, from where they were referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition.

Circle Officer (Salon) Yaduvendra Pal Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV