Father-son among three killed in road accidents in Jharkhand

Bokaro/Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

In Bokaro district, a man and his son died when their vehicle was hit by a truck near Parvatpur village within Bangariya police outpost area.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash Prasad Singh (59) and his son Krishna alias Manu (24), both residents of Parvatpur village.

Chas SDPO Praveen Kumar Singh said, "The victims were local residents. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination." Following the incident, bereaved family members and villagers placed the two bodies on the road, blocked the Chas-Talgaria route, and demanded compensation from the administration.

On receiving information, circle officer Ravi Kumar Anand, along with other officials, reached the spot and held talks with the family members regarding compensation, but no final decision had been reached yet.

In another accident in Pakur district, a 37-year-old man died on the spot when he lost control of his motorcycle and fell from a bridge, police said.

"The accident took place near Sonajori on Pakur-Dumka main road," a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Shekhar Kahar (37), a resident of Chanduria in Nadia district of West Bengal.