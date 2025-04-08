Father, son arrested for allegedly setting ablaze relative in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Police in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly setting ablaze a 52-year-old relative, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar on Tuesday said there was an ongoing dispute between Tarun Kumar Mishra and his brother Basantlal (55) of Ratanpur village in the Laila police station area over land. There was a frequent exchange of abuses between the two.

Late on Saturday night, when Mishra was sleeping in the verandah of the house, diesel was poured on him and he was burnt alive. He died on Sunday during treatment in Lucknow.

Subsequently, on the complaint of the deceased's son, a case was registered against Mishra's brother Basantlal and his nephew Lalu (30), the Additional SP said.

The police have arrested both the accused and recovered the container used for pouring diesel on Mishra, Kumar said.