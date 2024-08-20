Father, son arrested for killing couple in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Aug 20 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his son were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a middle-aged couple following an altercation over a petty issue in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened at Ruwadiri village under the jurisdiction of the Sonua police station of the district, the senior police officer said.

The victims and accused were neighbours but used to quarrel frequently, he said.

On August 16, they had an altercation over plucking fruits from a Kusum tree in the village, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Shekhar.

They had quarrelled again on Sunday, following which Turam Chatar (50) and his son Topo Chatar alias Tui (24) killed the man and his wife by slitting their throats with sharp weapons.

The victims were identified as Mugdu Champaia (50) and his wife Mariam Champia (45), the SP said.Police recovered and sent the bodies to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The accused were arrested after a case was registered in this regard.

The accused were arrested after a case was registered in this regard.

The police also seized the weapons and clothes worn by the accused while they committed the crime. They were forwarded to judicial custody on Wednesday, the SP added.