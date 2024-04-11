Father-son die after car hits another vehicle from behind

Latur (Maha), Apr 11 (PTI) A man and his son were killed while four other members of the family sustained serious injuries after their car rammed into another vehicle from behind in Latur district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am near Kolgaon Tanda on Latur-Ambajogai road, said police naik Balaji Dappadwad.

The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun Manmathappa Kande (60) and his son Rahul Kanade (36), residents of Ausa Hanuman locality, Latur.

Members of the Kanade family were returning from Ahmednagar after visiting Shirdi on the way, the police official said.

Apparently, an unidentified vehicle in the front slowed down at a speedbreaker, and the Kanade family's car rammed into it, he said. The first vehicle did not stop after the accident.

Renapur police are conducting further probe. PTI COR KRK