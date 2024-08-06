Father, son die of electrocution in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 6 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his son died of electrocution when they came in contact with a live wire in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Hurlaung village under the Panki Police Station limits when Nagendra Chandravanshi and his 30-year-old son Pintu Chandravanshi were working on their farmland and came in contact with the live hanging wire, Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said.

"The seriously injured father and son were brought to the Panki community health centre by the family members and locals. It referred them to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," he said.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that the power department did not take steps to remove the hanging wire despite repeated complaints. PTI COR SAN BDC