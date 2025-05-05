Father, son die of electrocution in J'khand's Palamu

Medininagar, May 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his son died of electrocution when their motorcycle came in contact with a live wire in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Khargara village under Haider Nagar police station limits.

The police station in-charge Afzal Ansari said the father and his 12-year-old son were going to bring diesel for generator sets on a motorcycle.

"Their bike came in contact with a live wire of 11,000 volts, which snapped and fell on a canal covering a part of the road. Both of them received severe burns injuries and died," he said.

Ansari added their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The deceased were identified as Bindu Mehta and his son Vipin Mehta.

Local residents said there was a wedding of Bindu's niece on Monday and he went to bring fuel for generator sets for the function.

The villagers alleged that the incident took place due to the "carelessness" of the electricity department officials. PTI COR SAN RG